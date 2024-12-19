400 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Acquired by World Investment Advisors LLC

World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in KLA by 0.4% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.3% during the second quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Down 3.7 %

KLAC stock opened at $630.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $84.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $542.41 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $666.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $747.29.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 105.16% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 30.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KLA from $746.00 to $703.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $816.63.

View Our Latest Report on KLAC

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.