400 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Acquired by World Investment Advisors LLC

World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in KLA by 0.4% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.3% during the second quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.
KLA Stock Down 3.7 %
KLAC stock opened at $630.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $84.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $542.41 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $666.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $747.29.
KLA Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.05%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KLA from $746.00 to $703.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $816.63.
View Our Latest Report on KLAC
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than KLA
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Novo Nordisk: A New Boost for GLP-1 Sales on the Horizon
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Why Now Is the Ultimate Time to Invest in Oil Stocks
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Q4’s Most Upgraded Stocks: Promising Buys for 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.