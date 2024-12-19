Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,010,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the November 15th total of 8,480,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 548,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.6 days.

Advantage Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Advantage Solutions stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.44. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Advantage Solutions has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $4.95.

Insider Transactions at Advantage Solutions

In other Advantage Solutions news, CEO David A. Peacock purchased 16,633 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $54,888.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,352,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,761,695.70. This trade represents a 0.71 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

About Advantage Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

