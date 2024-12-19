Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:AQS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 20000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Aequus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 50.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.88, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$663,150.00, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.02.
Aequus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. The company markets ZIMED PF, a preservative-free bimatoprost ophthalmic solution. It also develops a range of prescription-free dry eye products under the OPTASE name; and REV-0100 for the treatment of stargardt disease.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aequus Pharmaceuticals
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Micron Stock Under $100: Seize the AI-Driven Upside
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- AI’s Next Big Winners: 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Watch in 2025
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- SolarEdge Stock Climbs Back: Goldman Sachs Sees 40% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Aequus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aequus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.