Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 2290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Africa Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 28.20, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. The company has a market cap of C$35.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Africa Energy Company Profile

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. The company focuses on potential gas condensate development on Block 11B/12B offshore in South Africa. It also holds interest in the Block 2B offshore the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Horn Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Africa Energy Corp.

