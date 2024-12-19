AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.73 billion.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on AGCO from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on AGCO from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.18.

AGCO stock traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.87. 1,814,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.14. AGCO has a one year low of $84.35 and a one year high of $130.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.40). AGCO had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.33%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

