Airbus (EPA:AIR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Airbus SE (EPA:AIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €143.25 ($147.68) and traded as high as €160.96 ($165.94). Airbus shares last traded at €158.54 ($163.44), with a volume of 1,519,491 shares changing hands.
Airbus Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €143.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €138.69.
About Airbus
Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
