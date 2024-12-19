Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AAU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 725749 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$6.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 23.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interests in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.