Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AAU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 725749 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Almaden Minerals Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$6.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 23.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interests in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.
