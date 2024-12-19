AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Declares Dividend of $0.31 (NYSEARCA:ARB)

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.3092 per share on Thursday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th.
AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:ARB opened at $27.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.53. The company has a market cap of $71.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.08. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $28.30.
About AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF
