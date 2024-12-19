Analyzing Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) and China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU)

China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Free Report) and Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Liberal Education and Vasta Platform”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Liberal Education $2.41 million 0.26 -$4.96 million N/A N/A Vasta Platform $1.53 billion 0.10 -$16.78 million ($0.07) -28.43

China Liberal Education has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vasta Platform.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

China Liberal Education has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vasta Platform has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for China Liberal Education and Vasta Platform, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Liberal Education 0 0 0 0 0.00 Vasta Platform 2 0 0 0 1.00

Vasta Platform has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.75%. Given Vasta Platform’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than China Liberal Education.

Profitability

This table compares China Liberal Education and Vasta Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Liberal Education N/A N/A N/A Vasta Platform -3.32% 1.61% 0.98%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.2% of China Liberal Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Vasta Platform shares are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of China Liberal Education shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Vasta Platform shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

China Liberal Education beats Vasta Platform on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Liberal Education

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses. It also provides overseas study consulting and technological consulting services for Chinese universities to enhance their campus information and data management system, as well as to optimize their teaching, operating, and management environment. The company's consulting services include campus intranet solution buildout, school management software customization, smart devices, installation and testing, and school management data collection and analysis. In addition, it sells textbooks and other course materials, and AI-space products to students enrolled under the Sino-foreign Jointly Managed Academic Programs, as well as offers job readiness training to graduating students. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company offers digital and printed textbooks, teacher handbooks, exercise books, multidisciplinary subject books, and student evaluations; and PAR platform that allows schools to select their preferred books and materials and follow their own specific teaching methods. It also provides traditional learning systems under the Anglo, Pitágoras, Rede Cristã de Educação, Maxi Ético, Fibonacci, Mackenzie, and Amplia brands; ongoing training for educators; and services to partner schools, including consulting services for school management and the organization of events, and a proprietary and differentiated evaluation system for partner schools and their students. In addition, the company offers Plurall that provides a digital learning experience and allows for tailor-made adjustments for each school; Plurall Maestro that develops digital solutions to help educators in planning and conducting classes; PROFS, a teacher training program; O Líder em Mim, a program with content, methodology, teaching material, and training to develop leadership; English Stars, an English educational platform; EduAll, a bilingual program to enhance its current solutions; Plurall Olímpico, a content for scientific competitions; MindMakers to develop leadership, collaboration, and persistence through multidisciplinary problem-solving exercises; Matific that provides interactive learning environments and adaptable worksheets; Plurall Store; Plurall Adapta for adaptive learning sessions; Plurall MeuProf to connect students with professors for private tutoring; Prepara to prepare students for external assessments; Leader in Me to develop socio-emotional competencies of K12 students; Education Systems, a structured teaching system for K12 students and teachers; and Prepara ENEM. Vasta Platform Limited was founded in 1966 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

