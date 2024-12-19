Analyzing Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) and Excellon Resources (OTCMKTS:EXNRF)

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) and Excellon Resources (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Vista Gold has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Excellon Resources has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.3% of Vista Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Vista Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Excellon Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Gold N/A 93.43% 68.97% Excellon Resources N/A -482.08% -43.80%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Vista Gold and Excellon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vista Gold and Excellon Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Excellon Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00

Vista Gold currently has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 404.59%. Given Vista Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vista Gold is more favorable than Excellon Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vista Gold and Excellon Resources”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Gold N/A N/A -$6.59 million $0.09 6.06 Excellon Resources $25.82 million 0.34 $6.53 million ($0.13) -0.49

Excellon Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Vista Gold. Excellon Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vista Gold beats Excellon Resources on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany. It also holds 100% interests in the Kilgore project comprising 789 unpatented federal lode claims that covers an area of 6,788 hectares located in Clark County, eastern Idaho; and the Oakley project covering an area of 2,833 hectares in Oakley, Idaho. In addition, the company has an option to acquire the La Negra project located in Querétaro State, Mexico. Excellon Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

