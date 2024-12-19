ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) CFO Sells 7,500 Shares

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $418,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,617,769.72. The trade was a 4.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.5 %
NASDAQ ANIP opened at $53.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -97.96 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average is $60.17. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $70.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.37 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANIP. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.71.
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.
