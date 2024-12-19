ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) CFO Sells 7,500 Shares

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $418,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,617,769.72. The trade was a 4.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $53.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -97.96 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average is $60.17. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $70.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.37 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 536,450 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 230,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,731,000 after buying an additional 34,416 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,802 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANIP. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANIP

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.