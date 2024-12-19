Antero Midstream Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 35,555 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,865% compared to the average volume of 1,199 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $146,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,306. This trade represents a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Antero Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of AM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,347,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,821. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 2.39. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

