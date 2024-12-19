Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Down 4.4% Following Insider Selling

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.4% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $8.47 and last traded at $8.56. Approximately 28,407,542 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 12,455,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

Specifically, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,120,360 shares in the company, valued at $10,083,240. This represents a 4.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 438,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total value of $3,327,668.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,170,360 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,032.40. This trade represents a 27.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other Archer Aviation news, Director Michael Spellacy sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $447,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,742.30. This trade represents a 24.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

Archer Aviation Stock Down 5.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 3.19.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Archer Aviation by 50.0% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 62.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Code Waechter LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.