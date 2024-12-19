B. Riley Predicts Globalstar’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Globalstar in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Globalstar’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Globalstar’s FY2027 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Globalstar Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GSAT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,234,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,972,472. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.94. Globalstar has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalstar

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in Globalstar by 1,000.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 129,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 117,864 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Globalstar by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 328,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 68,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Globalstar by 3,472.7% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 976,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 949,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Monroe III acquired 530,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $1,007,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,834,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,984,771. The trade was a 8.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 37,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $80,275.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,396,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,537.51. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,530,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,000 and have sold 3,666,312 shares valued at $8,104,313. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Globalstar

GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service.

Further Reading

