B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $766,000 Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,706 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,338,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,389,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512,404 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2,707.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,258,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,189,000 after buying an additional 3,142,869 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,631,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,583,000 after buying an additional 1,311,969 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6,040.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,154,000 after buying an additional 1,020,906 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,589,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,079.24. This represents a 24.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK opened at $75.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $50.87 and a one year high of $82.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.43. The company has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 40.87%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

