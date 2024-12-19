B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IHAK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 35,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas boosted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IHAK opened at $48.48 on Thursday. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.64 million, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.81.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

