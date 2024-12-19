B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 62,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Shares of OBDC opened at $14.90 on Thursday. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 91.93%.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

