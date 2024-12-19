B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,976 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 12,462 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYFT. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the third quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 4,032.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,554 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lyft Price Performance
Lyft stock opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.06, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LYFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lyft from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.77.
View Our Latest Research Report on Lyft
Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft
In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,081 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $163,639.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 332,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,018.86. This trade represents a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Logan Green sold 10,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $188,352.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 314,492 shares in the company, valued at $5,424,987. This trade represents a 3.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,242 shares of company stock worth $427,330 over the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lyft
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Novo Nordisk: A New Boost for GLP-1 Sales on the Horizon
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Why Now Is the Ultimate Time to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Q4’s Most Upgraded Stocks: Promising Buys for 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.