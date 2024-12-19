B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,103 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,211,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,157,000 after buying an additional 39,720 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,672,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,443,000 after buying an additional 47,375 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 568,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 511,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,824,000 after acquiring an additional 24,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7,073.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 489,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,514,000 after acquiring an additional 482,524 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

FV opened at $59.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.78. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $62.82.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.0386 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

