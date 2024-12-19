B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,705 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

ANF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.38.

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $459,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,800. This represents a 30.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Samir Desai sold 5,926 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $880,070.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $3,275,982.09. This represents a 21.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,401 shares of company stock worth $2,631,741 in the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $144.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.99 and a 200 day moving average of $153.28. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $86.91 and a one year high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

