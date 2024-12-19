B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 501 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDEC. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter valued at about $708,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 539.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 159,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 134,814 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 5.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,268,000 after buying an additional 56,940 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 93.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 211,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after acquiring an additional 102,148 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $38.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.08. The stock has a market cap of $837.89 million, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

