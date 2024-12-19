B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,356 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 27.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO David D. Sliney sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $2,904,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,544,535.42. This represents a 13.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

NYSE SF opened at $102.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.43. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $66.64 and a 52 week high of $119.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.10). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on SF

Stifel Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.