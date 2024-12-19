Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $780.00 to $850.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $560.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on HubSpot from $625.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $626.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on HubSpot from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $702.23.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $707.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,618.50, a PEG ratio of 88.26 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $649.79 and its 200 day moving average is $567.01. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $434.84 and a 12-month high of $762.47.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.79, for a total value of $82,085.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,668,958.41. This represents a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total transaction of $597,354.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,695,632.56. This represents a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,126,596 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at $35,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 36.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 525.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

