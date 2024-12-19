BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.84 and last traded at $50.84, with a volume of 53068 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.11.

BHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $125.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 350,465 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,008,000 after buying an additional 54,209 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan bought a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,405,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

