Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Purchases $299,830.83 in Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $366.99 per share, for a total transaction of $299,830.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,424,231.07. This trade represents a 0.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Sardar Biglari acquired 516 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $738.70 per share, with a total value of $381,169.20.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Sardar Biglari bought 444 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $223.85 per share, with a total value of $99,389.40.

On Monday, December 2nd, Sardar Biglari purchased 1,735 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $288.61 per share, for a total transaction of $500,738.35.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Sardar Biglari acquired 2,422 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $328.07 per share, with a total value of $794,585.54.

On Friday, November 22nd, Sardar Biglari bought 384 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $207.95 per share, for a total transaction of $79,852.80.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Sardar Biglari acquired 857 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $210.96 per share, for a total transaction of $180,792.72.

On Monday, November 18th, Sardar Biglari bought 5,145 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $240.96 per share, with a total value of $1,239,739.20.

On Thursday, November 14th, Sardar Biglari purchased 4,663 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $328.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,531,702.24.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Sardar Biglari acquired 4,994 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $247.33 per share, with a total value of $1,235,166.02.

Biglari Trading Down 7.9 %

Biglari stock opened at $236.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $538.07 million, a PE ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.85. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.95 and a 52 week high of $265.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biglari

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Biglari by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Biglari by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Biglari by 2.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Biglari by 4.6% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Biglari by 78.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Biglari from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

