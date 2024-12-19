Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $59.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Biohaven from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Biohaven from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Biohaven from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biohaven presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BHVN

Biohaven Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. Biohaven has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $62.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.90.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven will post -8.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Biohaven

In other news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 5,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.19 per share, with a total value of $220,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,620,071 shares in the company, valued at $71,590,937.49. This trade represents a 0.31 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 21,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,970. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biohaven

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Biohaven by 57.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 24.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.