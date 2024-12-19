BioRem (CVE:BRM) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Cormark

BioRem (CVE:BRM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cormark to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

BioRem Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:BRM traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 22,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,655. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.85. BioRem has a 1 year low of C$0.95 and a 1 year high of C$3.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.97.

Get BioRem alerts:

Insider Transactions at BioRem

In other BioRem news, Director Derek Webb sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total value of C$351,600.00. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BioRem Company Profile

BioRem Inc, a clean technology engineering company, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells air pollution control systems that are used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). It offers biofilters for the removal of odors, H2S, VOCs, and HAPs; and biotrickling filters for applications of high levels of H2S or other water-soluble VOCs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioRem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.