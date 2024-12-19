Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Senior Officer Michael Lenard Ridley Sells 15,400 Shares

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Lenard Ridley sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.40, for a total transaction of C$144,760.00.

Michael Lenard Ridley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

On Monday, December 16th, Michael Lenard Ridley sold 9,320 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.39, for a total value of C$87,479.38.

On Friday, December 13th, Michael Lenard Ridley sold 9,329 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.37, for a total value of C$87,412.73.

Black Diamond Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BDI stock traded down C$0.07 on Thursday, hitting C$9.33. The stock had a trading volume of 24,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,883. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$558.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.54. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 52-week low of C$7.40 and a 52-week high of C$10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Black Diamond Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.035 dividend. This is a boost from Black Diamond Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Get Our Latest Report on BDI

About Black Diamond Group

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.