Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Senior Officer Michael Lenard Ridley Sells 15,400 Shares

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Lenard Ridley sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.40, for a total transaction of C$144,760.00.
Michael Lenard Ridley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 16th, Michael Lenard Ridley sold 9,320 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.39, for a total value of C$87,479.38.
- On Friday, December 13th, Michael Lenard Ridley sold 9,329 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.37, for a total value of C$87,412.73.
Black Diamond Group Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of BDI stock traded down C$0.07 on Thursday, hitting C$9.33. The stock had a trading volume of 24,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,883. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$558.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.54. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 52-week low of C$7.40 and a 52-week high of C$10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Black Diamond Group Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.
About Black Diamond Group
Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Black Diamond Group
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Micron Stock Under $100: Seize the AI-Driven Upside
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- AI’s Next Big Winners: 3 Small-Cap Stocks to Watch in 2025
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- SolarEdge Stock Climbs Back: Goldman Sachs Sees 40% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.