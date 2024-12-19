BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.020-0.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $517.0 million-$526.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $603.1 million. BlackBerry also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to -0.010-0.010 EPS.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $2.70 to $2.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on BlackBerry from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.34.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
In related news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $37,962.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,129 shares in the company, valued at $76,226.37. The trade was a 33.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.
