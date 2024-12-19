BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.020-0.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $517.0 million-$526.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $603.1 million. BlackBerry also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to -0.010-0.010 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $2.70 to $2.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on BlackBerry from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.34.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BB

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BB traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.98. 20,702,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,563,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.43.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry

In related news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $37,962.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,129 shares in the company, valued at $76,226.37. The trade was a 33.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BlackBerry

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.