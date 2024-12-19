BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 465 ($5.85) and last traded at GBX 470 ($5.91), with a volume of 443412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 480.50 ($6.04).
BlackRock World Mining Trust Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 516.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 534.83. The firm has a market cap of £906.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6,772.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.23.
BlackRock World Mining Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s payout ratio is -48,571.43%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile
BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.
