BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 465 ($5.85) and last traded at GBX 470 ($5.91), with a volume of 443412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 480.50 ($6.04).

BlackRock World Mining Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 516.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 534.83. The firm has a market cap of £906.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6,772.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Get BlackRock World Mining Trust alerts:

BlackRock World Mining Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s payout ratio is -48,571.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Elisabeth Scott bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 534 ($6.71) per share, for a total transaction of £11,748 ($14,769.93). 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.