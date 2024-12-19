Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Issues $300 Million of 5.350% Notes Due 2028On December 16, 2024, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund, a Delaware-based company, announced in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it had issued

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s 8K filing here.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Featured Articles