Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 19th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.089 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

BGB stock opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.21. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $12.69.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

