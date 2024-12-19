Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) CFO Razvan Radulescu Sells 19,171 Shares of Stock

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 19,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $822,244.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,092.83. This represents a 17.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blue Bird Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ BLBD opened at $42.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.59. Blue Bird Co. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average is $47.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm downgraded Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Bird has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.64.

Institutional Trading of Blue Bird

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Blue Bird by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 14,186 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the second quarter worth $11,788,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 72.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 50,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 21,319 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Blue Bird in the second quarter valued at $940,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 39.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 30,667 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

