BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Raises Dividend to $4.00 Per Share

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 4.00 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 14th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from BNCCORP’s previous dividend of $2.25.

BNCCORP Price Performance

BNCC stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.38. The company has a market capitalization of $121.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.88. BNCCORP has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BNCCORP had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

BNCCORP Company Profile

BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.

