Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Shares Down 4.7% – What’s Next?

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 458,068 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 236% from the average daily volume of 136,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Bonterra Resources Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$35.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Insider Transactions at Bonterra Resources

In other Bonterra Resources news, Director Cesar Gonzalez bought 122,500 shares of Bonterra Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,075.00. Insiders have bought 332,250 shares of company stock valued at $81,291 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

