Brian Halligan Sells 8,500 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.65, for a total transaction of $6,202,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 513,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,819,745.70. The trade was a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $5,623,515.00.

HubSpot stock traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $702.45. 588,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,329. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $434.84 and a 12-month high of $762.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $649.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $567.01. The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,601.57, a PEG ratio of 88.26 and a beta of 1.70.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HubSpot from $560.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $702.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,402,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $745,410,000 after purchasing an additional 480,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,974 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in HubSpot by 17.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 571,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $303,689,000 after buying an additional 86,688 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 527,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,186,000 after buying an additional 40,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 319,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,988,000 after acquiring an additional 47,736 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

