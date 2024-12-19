Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK) Insider Clive Norman Sells 400,000 Shares

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report) insider Clive Norman sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.80), for a total transaction of £256,000 ($321,850.64).

Brickability Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON BRCK opened at GBX 63.60 ($0.80) on Thursday. Brickability Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 50.44 ($0.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 78 ($0.98). The company has a market cap of £203.88 million, a PE ratio of 1,272.00 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 63.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 67.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20.

Brickability Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Brickability Group’s payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.

About Brickability Group

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies, distributes, and imports building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Importing; Distribution; and Contracting. The company offers bricks, blocks, and tiles; and operates as installer of materials from UK and European manufacturing partners.

