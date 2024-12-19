British Smaller Companies VCT Plans Dividend of GBX 1.25 (LON:BSV)

British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Monday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
British Smaller Companies VCT Stock Performance
Shares of British Smaller Companies VCT stock opened at GBX 76 ($0.96) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £231.99 million, a P/E ratio of 1,266.67 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 76.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 77.81. British Smaller Companies VCT has a one year low of GBX 74 ($0.93) and a one year high of GBX 83 ($1.04).
About British Smaller Companies VCT
