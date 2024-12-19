Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Acquires £156.72 in Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) insider Rebecca Napier acquired 12 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,306 ($16.42) per share, with a total value of £156.72 ($197.03).

Rebecca Napier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 18th, Rebecca Napier acquired 12 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,283 ($16.13) per share, with a total value of £153.96 ($193.56).

Britvic Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LON:BVIC opened at GBX 1,306 ($16.42) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,285.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,233.35. The company has a market capitalization of £3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2,560.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.32. Britvic plc has a twelve month low of GBX 770 ($9.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,306 ($16.42).

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

