Brokerages Set StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) PT at C$5.81

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.72.

Several research firms have issued reports on SVI. CIBC set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of CVE:SVI opened at C$6.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.42. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of C$3.68 and a 1 year high of C$7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

In other news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.92 per share, with a total value of C$97,930.00. Insiders purchased 51,100 shares of company stock worth $204,978 over the last ninety days.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

