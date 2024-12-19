Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BTX opened at $0.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 4.61.

Get Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics alerts:

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.