Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Down 4.5% – Should You Sell?

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $107.05 and last traded at $107.22. 60,841 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 590,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CALM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of -0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.39.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $785.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.65 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cal-Maine Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALM. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Get Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.