Canadian Zinc (TSE:CZN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Canadian Zinc Co. (TSE:CZN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.12. Canadian Zinc shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 122,370 shares trading hands.

Canadian Zinc Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 867.15. The company has a market cap of C$43.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12.

Canadian Zinc Company Profile

Canadian Zinc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Prairie Creek mine, a zinc-lead-silver property located in the Northwest Territories. It also owns a mineral land package in central Newfoundland, which comprises lead, copper, silver, gold, and zinc deposits.

