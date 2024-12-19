Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 270.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ESPR. StockNews.com cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Down 12.2 %

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $425.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 115.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

