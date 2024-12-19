Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 270.37% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ESPR. StockNews.com cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.30.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ESPR
Esperion Therapeutics Stock Down 12.2 %
Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 115.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Esperion Therapeutics
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Novo Nordisk: A New Boost for GLP-1 Sales on the Horizon
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Why Now Is the Ultimate Time to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Q4’s Most Upgraded Stocks: Promising Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.