CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Announces Earnings Results

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19, RTT News reports. CarMax had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CarMax Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of KMX stock opened at $81.42 on Thursday. CarMax has a 12-month low of $65.83 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71.

Get CarMax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMX has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CarMax from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.