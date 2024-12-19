Catalent, Inc. Acquisition Completed by Novo Holdings

Catalent, Inc. recently finalized the acquisition by Novo Holdings A/S, marking a significant event in the company’s history. This acquisition, which concluded on December 18, 2024, involved Novo Holdings acquiring Catalent through a cash transaction valued at around $16.5 billion.

Get alerts:

Novo Holdings shared its excitement about this acquisition, emphasizing its alignment with Catalent’s mission to deliver outstanding outcomes for customers and patients globally. The acquisition positions Catalent as a private entity and enhances its ability to provide services to the pharmaceutical and biotech industries under private ownership.

Following the completion of the transaction, holders of Catalent common stock are set to receive $63.50 per share in cash, presenting a premium of approximately 47.5% to the 60-day volume-weighted average price as of February 2, 2024. As a result, Catalent’s common stock has ceased trading and will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange.

Novo Holdings plans to further solidify Catalent’s position by facilitating the acquisition of Catalent’s three fill-finish sites located in Anagni, Italy; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; and Brussels, Belgium, along with the associated assets.

Furthermore, notable financial advisors involved in this acquisition included Citi, J.P. Morgan, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, Jones Day, and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, among others. Their roles were pivotal in ensuring a successful and seamless completion of the merger.

Catalent, Inc., known for its commitment to developing, manufacturing, and supplying products that improve lives globally, holds a prominent position as a global contract development and manufacturing organization. The company focuses on delivering high-quality services to pharmaceutical, biotech, and consumer health customers, aiding in product development, launch, and supply.

Novo Holdings, a renowned holding and investment firm managing the assets of the Novo Nordisk Foundation, strives to enhance people’s health and the sustainability of society and the planet through attractive long-term returns on investments.

This acquisition signifies a significant milestone for Catalent and highlights the opportunities and advancements that lie ahead in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries with Novo Holdings at its helm.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Catalent’s 8K filing here.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Read More