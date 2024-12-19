Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.05

Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNIGet Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 29th.

Centuria Capital Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Insider Activity at Centuria Capital Group

In other news, insider Kristie Brown bought 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.81 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$344,660.00 ($214,074.53). Corporate insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Centuria Capital Group Company Profile

Centuria Capital Group, an investment manager, markets and manages investment products primarily in Australia. It operates through Property Funds Management, Co- Investments, Developments, Property and Development Finance, Investment Bonds Management, and Corporate segments. The Property Funds Management segment manages listed and unlisted property funds.

