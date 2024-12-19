Charles Brent Jr. Winn Acquires 6,000 Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) CFO Charles Brent Jr. Winn bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,424 shares in the company, valued at $555,300. The trade was a 15.62 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Charles Brent Jr. Winn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Charles Brent Jr. Winn acquired 200 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,430.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Charles Brent Jr. Winn bought 150 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $1,822.50.

On Monday, November 18th, Charles Brent Jr. Winn purchased 321 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,932.25.

On Friday, November 15th, Charles Brent Jr. Winn acquired 1,100 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $13,497.00.

Medalist Diversified REIT Trading Up 10.0 %

Medalist Diversified REIT stock opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 million, a P/E ratio of -65.82 and a beta of 0.73. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Medalist Diversified REIT Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medalist Diversified REIT

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. Medalist Diversified REIT’s payout ratio is -109.09%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.11% of Medalist Diversified REIT worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

