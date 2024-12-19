Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Lake Street Capital Analyst Says

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Lake Street Capital from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHEF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Shares of CHEF opened at $47.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 2.33. Chefs’ Warehouse has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.15.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 114,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,390. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Leddy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,112,022.65. This trade represents a 2.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter valued at $7,680,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 584.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 59,637 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,412,000 after buying an additional 52,246 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

