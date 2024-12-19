Chimera Investment Corporation Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) announced in a recent 8-K filing the declaration of its fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.37 per common share. The dividend is slated to be paid on January 31, 2025, to common stockholders of record on December 31, 2024, with the ex-dividend date set for December 31, 2024.

Chimera Investment Corporation, a Maryland-based company with an IRS Employer Identification No of 26-0630461, operates its principal executive offices at 630 Fifth Avenue, Ste 2400, New York, New York. The company’s telephone number is (888) 895-6557.

The firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under different classes such as Common Stock (CIM), 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (CIM PRA), 8.00% Series B Cumulative Fixed-to-Floating Rate Redeemable Preferred Stock (CIM PRB), 7.75% Series C Cumulative Fixed-to-Floating Rate Redeemable Preferred Stock (CIM PRC), 8.00% Series D Cumulative Fixed-to-Floating Rate Redeemable Preferred Stock (CIM PRD), 9.000% Senior Notes due 2029 (CIMN), and 9.250% Senior Notes due 2029 (CIMO).

The company’s forward-looking statements, as included in the press release, caution readers to not solely rely on predictions of future events as actual results might diverge from expectations, estimates, and projections. Factors contributing to this variance include risks and uncertainties detailed in their most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings.

Chimera Investment Corporation’s future actions, including the acquisition of Palisades Group and other strategic investments, are subject to uncertainties that could lead to deviations from anticipated outcomes. Factors such as interest rate changes, market volatility, and governmental regulations further compound the risk landscape for the company.

Readers are advised against placing undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, bearing in mind the dynamic nature of the financial markets and the economic environment. Chimera Investment Corporation does not commit to updating or revising forward-looking statements, emphasizing the need for a discerning approach to interpreting future-oriented information.

This press release is devoid of audited financial information, with details based on the company's data available at the time of publication. For further information, interested parties are encouraged to refer to Chimera Investment Corporation's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Investor Relations for Chimera Investment Corporation can be reached at 888-895-6557 or online at www.chimerareit.com.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

